Zacks: Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce $558.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.70 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. 405,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,380 shares of company stock worth $1,364,675. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

