Zacks: Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $132.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $132.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.30 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $172.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 14,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.78. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.