Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.58). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,196 shares during the period.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

