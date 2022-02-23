Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $56.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $166.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $245.65 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 239,475 shares of company stock valued at $248,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 695,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.