Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 7,046,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after acquiring an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

