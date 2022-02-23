Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

