Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.