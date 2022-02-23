Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.77. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,677,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

