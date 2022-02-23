Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $251.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.48 million. PRA Group reported sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 111,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.