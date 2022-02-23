Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Several analysts have commented on UBX shares. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,354. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

