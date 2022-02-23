Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danimer Scientific.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DNMR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 3,545,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,193. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $7,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 23,459 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

