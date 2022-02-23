Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow European Wax Center.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.13. 11,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,787. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $41,356,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $2,176,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $19,874,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

