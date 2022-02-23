Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

