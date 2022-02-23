Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Harmonic also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.