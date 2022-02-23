Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.64 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

