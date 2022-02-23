Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

