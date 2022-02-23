Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

