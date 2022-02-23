Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.38. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

NUVA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 571,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,167. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

