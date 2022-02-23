Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 139,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

