Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Hold

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

AZYO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 10,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

