Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €59.48 ($67.59) and last traded at €59.48 ($67.59). Approximately 889,212 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.50 ($71.02).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($134.09) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.00 ($117.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

