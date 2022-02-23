ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.
ZCL Composites Company Profile (TSE:ZCL)
