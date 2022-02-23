Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,487.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,739,362 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,362 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

