Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $406.65 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.