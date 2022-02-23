Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZVIA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

