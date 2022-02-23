Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.520-$6.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of ZD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,034. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $98.48 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

