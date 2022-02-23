ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

