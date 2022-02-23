Zoetis Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

ZTS stock opened at $190.10 on Monday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $3,958,641. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.