Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $190.00. The company traded as low as $123.92 and last traded at $124.28, with a volume of 46113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.61.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,077.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $54,413,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

