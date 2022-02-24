-$0.01 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.