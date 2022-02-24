-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $779.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,067 shares of company stock valued at $111,794 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.