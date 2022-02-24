$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 5,239,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

