$0.65 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 569,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after buying an additional 125,981 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

