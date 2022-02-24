$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.76. 7,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

