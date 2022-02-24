$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.
Several analysts have commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
FRG traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 626,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $55.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.
About Franchise Group (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
