$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

