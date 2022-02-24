$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

PLD traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

