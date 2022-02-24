$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

