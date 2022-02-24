$1.52 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. QCR reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $838.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

