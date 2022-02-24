$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) to report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alamo Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. 62,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $165.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

