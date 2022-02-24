1,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
