11,727 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.