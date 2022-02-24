11,727 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.