124,978 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

