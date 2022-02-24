1,427 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.