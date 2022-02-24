$152.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will post sales of $152.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $619.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Check.

STER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

STER traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

