1,620 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

