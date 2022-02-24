$163.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will post sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $169.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $663.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.