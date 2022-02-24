$19.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $18.97 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $77.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

