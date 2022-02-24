1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ONEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 3,928,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $54.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

