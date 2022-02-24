1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ONEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 3,928,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $54.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
