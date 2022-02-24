1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.5% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.