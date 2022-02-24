$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 758.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

